Customer Points Out The Skimpy Portions of Trader Joe’s Candy
Is there anything worse than being disappointed when you buy a bag of a certain kind of candy and you don’t get many of the pieces that you really love?
Well, yes, there are a lot of things worse than that, but I think we can all agree that it’s still pretty darn annoying!
And a woman shared a video on TikTok where she seemed pretty miffed about an experience she had with a product from Trader Joe’s.
In her TikTik video, she pours out a bag of a candy from Trader Joe’s called Scandinavian Swimmers.
The candy features a variety of colors, but for some reason there was only one blue dolphin candy in the entire bag.
As you can see, there is a whole bunch of red candies, but only one lonely blue dolphin.
The text overlay in her video reads, “Where are the rest of the sour blue dolphins?”
Take a look at the video and see what you think.
@traderjolene Tragic 😩 or Lucky 🍀? What’s your take on this bag of Super Sour Scandinavian Swimmers from Trader Joe’s? #scandinavianswimmers #sourcandy #traderjoes ♬ original sound – Traderjolene
And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.
One person could relate to this video.
Another person said they’d love it if this happened to them.
And one TikTok user said they want all the orange ones to be ELIMINATED.
My thoughts? This is definitely a first world problem.