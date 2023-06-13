His Ex Got The Dog In The Divorce. Now She Wants Him To Pay For Its Vet Bills. What Would You Do?
People love their pets. That said, when marriages end, one person takes the animals and the other person is left out in the cold.
Since pets aren’t children, the courts don’t get involved as far as financial support – and usually, the person who wants to keep them assumes that responsibility.
OP never wanted the dog he ended up buying for his then-wife, mostly because he had objections to the breed deficiencies, and never felt as if the pup belonged to him (though he did care for it when she couldn’t or wouldn’t).
He also paid all of its vet bills prior to their divorce.
My ex-wife wanted a pure bred dog as a pet when we were together. I tried to talk her into a rescue dog but she said no. I tried to talk her into adopting a mutt since they are generally healthier than all the inbred “pure” dogs. Nope. She had to have a very specific dog breed. This particular breed is famously bad at breathing.
I could afford it so I finally gave in. I got her the dog she wanted. He was never “our” dog. He was “her” dog. Unless it was unpleasant outside. Then I had to walk him. I also paid all the vet bills and dog related bills.
Once they split, he didn’t hear from her or see the dog…until he needed an expensive surgery his ex thought he should pay for.
When we divorced she took her dog with her. No kids, thank god, so no child support. No spousal support either.
Well it has been about six months since I heard from her. The dog is not doing well and needs some fairly extensive and expensive surgery.
Since he was our baby she wants me to pay for the operations. I said no thank you. Now she is pissed and is contacting my friends and family trying to get me to change my mind.
Some of his friends and family think he should foot the bill for the sake of the dog’s life, but OP isn’t sure he should.
Some of my friends are starting to take her side. They say that I’m being an asshole for not helping an animal that I used to care about.
I don’t think I owe her any help. I thought buying him was a bad idea. I was repeatedly told he wasn’t mine.
And she left with him and I have not seen them in months.
This is going to be a tough one for the dog lovers of Reddit, so let’s hear what they have to say!
The top comment wants to be on the side of the dog, but agrees with OP that it’s just not his problem.
This person says that the jerks here are the ex-wife, and also the breeder(s).
No one has any questions about why they’re divorced.
The whole situation could have been mitigated had the ex had any foresight whatsoever.
They say it sucks the dog has to suffer but it’s not OP’s fault.
I do feel bad that the pup needs surgery, but OP shouldn’t have to pay for it.
Here’s hoping the ex has good enough credit to make it happen.
