He Embarrassed His Father in Front of His University Friends. Did He Go Too Far?
AITA for telling the truth about my eighteenth birthday and embarrassing my father to his university friends?
“So, bluntly, I (20m) was an unwanted child. A whoops pregnancy that my parents were too religious to abort.
As a result, I pretty much raised myself until I was kicked out at eighteen. I won’t lie, it hurt being rejected by the people who were supposed to love me, but I’m at peace with it.
With that Tragic Backstory TM out of the way, about six months ago, my parents reached out and started by apologizing profusely. I wasn’t sure about getting back in contact, but they seemed genuine, so I tentatively went ahead. Things were going well, until invited me to meet up in person:
I showed up at the restaurant expecting a quiet dinner and a heart to heart, instead I found out that my father’s fraternity had rented out the whole d**n place for a twenty five year reunion.
He met me at the door and told me to act like we’re a happy family in front of his old friends. I, being hungry as hell at this point, made a beeline for the buffet. He promised me dinner, and by god I was going to I have it.
I tried to blend into the background, until I got to chatting with some other folks my age, my father’s friend’s kids I assume.
They started talking about their parents and I nodded and smiled along. Then I was directly asked what I got for my eighteenth birthday, and I didn’t know what to say, so I defaulted tot he truth.
“So, what did your parents get you for your eighteenth?”
“Umm… I got kicked out.”
cue awkward silence
“Oh my god, are you ok? That sounds awful!“
“Yeah, I’m fine, I just moved in with my aunt while I go to [my college], where do y’all go?”
They then got to gossiping about their schools, and I made myself scare shortly afterwards.
Later that night, my father started blowing up my phone, admonishing me for “embarrassing” him. Apparently, what I said had gotten back to my father’s friends who are now being very cold to my father.
He was angry with me because “it wouldn’t have been a big deal to just lie and save face” and now he’s in hot water with his university friends.
I muted him and went to bed. I was sure that I was in the right here, but now I’m having doubts. I’m worried that my parents might not want to keep in contact after I basically threw a monkey wrench into his relationships with his university friends.
So, AITA?”
