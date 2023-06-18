How Would You React To Being The Last Human On Earth? People Share Their Thoughts…
There have been all kinds of books, movies, and television shows that imagine what it would be like to wake up to a world where there were no other human beings left.
Sometimes they’re all dead, other times it’s a mystery, and every character (and story) goes differently.
What would you do? These people have some ideas!
A bit of stress.
Finally have time to read all the books I want to read.
… I just have to make sure I don’t break my glasses though.
Real answers are no fun.
You wouldn’t know for sure.
The real answer is probably “I’d be very confused and go looking for people.”
This answer is odd.
Go to every adult store in my area and try everything they have.
No one really gets it.
Last person on earth stuff.
You wouldn’t understand.
That’s one choice.
Reminds me of Stephen King’s “The Stand”. After a virus wipes out 99.4% of humanity on survivor meets another one in Central Park. He asks him what he’s going to do now. The guy responds:
“I figure I’m going to go to Yankee Stadium, strip naked and run around the bases before I jack off on home plate. Chance of a lifetime, man…”
That’s just sad.
I wouldn’t believe it and would assume there are other out there.
My main concern would be my family so I’d probably be distraught!
Then I’d have a panic attack thinking of all their pets that are stuck in houses/shelters/etc and will starve if I don’t help them.
And then I myself would probably starve from all the stress.
I like this one.
Make my way to DC and read every classified file known….er….Unknown to man
Big plans.
Hold an election. Win 100% of the votes. Become president and move to the white house. Every month make a poll.
Always get 100% approval rating.
This guy is going to survive.
Get to a big house that has a lot of solar panels, download things as fast as possible since the internet won’t last long and get a fuck ton of canned food, pasta and flour.
Also learn how to make bread.
No work today.
Go back to sleep.
No work today. Nice, let’s leave worrying about the end of the world till after I fix my sleep deprivation
A bit of fun.
Have fun. Blow shit up, find a Lamborghini and go 200 mph on a highway, stuff like that.
Assuming the highways are empty because everyone went home and parked their cars before vanishing completely.
A short must-do list.
Panic attack.
Run erratically looking for my loved ones. Look for my phone, see if I can call anyone. See if there’s internet. Cry frantically for another 20 mins. Be very scared to leave house for years.
A short trip.
I think I’d get panic attacks after a few days thinking about hearing human footsteps or other sounds.
And quickly go insane.
The good stuff, anyway.
Go to the nearest supermarket and eat all the cheese. All. The. Cheese.
First and then second.
Breaking into pharmacies and evidence lockers and going on the biggest bender I can.
Then I might get my shit together and move somewhere more hospitable.
Oddly specific.
Are people dead or gone? If gone, I go shopping, this is clearly some magic bullshit, best to keep my cool until it’s over.
If dead I try to find the local fertility clinic and hope I can figure out how to implant them in like my thigh with the time I have left.
I think most of us would freak out, at least for a few days.
Let’s not pretend otherwise.