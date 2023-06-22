“I Don’t Know If This Is Common Knowledge.” Woman Shares Key Tip That Could Save Someone’s Life When Pumping Gas
Pumping gas is something that most of us do on a weekly (or so) basis, and you’ve probably done it so many times that, beyond the slight heart attack over whatever the ridiculous price that day, you probably don’t think too much about it.
TikTok has tips for everything, though, and this time it’s @nicki_andrea coming at you with what you definitely don’t want to do next time you’re at the pump.
She says someone once told her that you should always touch a piece of metal to get rid of static electricity before taking the pump out of her car.
“He said ‘just be careful, I just want you to know, the friction from you moving around – this can happen in dry environments – and something about like the static that you produce when you’re getting out of the car, moving around, touching things. Make sure you always touch something metal with both hands before you touch the nozzle because that static can cause a spark that can produce an electrical fire and it could literally blow you up.”
According to the American Petroleum Institute, fires caused by static are unusual, but completely possible.
Here’s the video…
Some people in the comments say there are bigger concerns, like the fact that she’s ignoring other clearly-posted advice.
In fact, this person says that is the action that will create the former issue in the first place.
Others argue that, while it might be dangerous, other things scare them more.
And they say location definitely matters.
I think I’ll keep sitting in my car.
But maybe I’ll touch the car before the pump, too. Just in case.