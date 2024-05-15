Grandma Called Her Daughter Unladylike, So She Booted Her Out Of The House
by Ashley Ashbee
Fashions and social norms change so much over time. Our grandparents probably would have never worn what we wear when they were our age.
It’s one thing to have values and not understand another generation, but is it okay to voice those opinions?
Find out what this grandma with no filter did and how her daughter reacted.
AITA For Making My Mom Leave My House After Calling My Daughter “Unladylike”?
I (40f) have a daughter (13f) who isn’t exactly a tomboy, but does “boy” activities. I’m saying boy activities for the sake of this post. And my mom (63f) is pretty old-fashioned
My daughter isn’t doing a sport right now, but she did a winter sport and a fall sport. Whenever my mom saw her coming back from basketball all sweaty and stuff, she would scrunch her face.
She would tell me her being sweaty and nasty isn’t a good “image,” but she wasn’t saying that to my daughter (According to her and my daughter), so I didn’t make too much of it.
On Saturday, my husband, daughter, son and I went to a semi-formal sweet 16. My daughter wore really nice green dress, but my Moms issue? My daughter doesn’t wear makeup, so she wasn’t wearing any.
Upon noticing, she said “Missy you are very unladylike,” and before she could sit down, I told her to get on her phone and call someone because she sure as hell wasn’t staying here after saying that. My brother came and picked her up.
Now i wonder whether i overreacted because my daughter didn’t even seem to care and thinking i should’ve let this slide. AITA Redditors?
Let’s see what people had to say in the comments.
