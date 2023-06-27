‘I Have $0.’ A Woman Got Stuck in a Parking Garage Because She Didn’t Have the Money to Get Out.
I recently had an experience where I couldn’t get out of a parking garage for a while because the machine didn’t spit out a ticket when I tried to leave and it turned into a big fiasco and I had to track down an employee to help me out.
Pretty annoying!
And it seems like this young woman also had a less-than-stellar experience when she got stuck in a parking garage because she didn’t have $16 to pay for her ticket.
In her TikTok video, she said, “I drove and parked in the parking garage and I spent my last dollar [at dinner] because my dad cut me off. Just realized, you know, I have to pay to get out of the parking garage. It’s saying $16. I have $0.”
Her caption on the screen reads, “the chronicles of not having enough money to exit the parking garage.”
She then hits the Help button to try to get some assistance.
An attendant eventually shows up and helps her figure out what she needs to do to get out of the garage.
Her caption reads, “Not all heroes wear capes.”
Indeed!
Take a look at her video.
@michellemennella Not all heroes wear capes #parkinggarage #parkingticket #parkinggaragestory #nightout #dinnerwithme #dinnerparty #collegelife #fau #atlanticavenue #delraybeach #bocaraton #floridaatlanticuniversity #southflorida ♬ original sound – michelle mennella
It really is weird that a place can just hold you there like that, right?