Jun 27, 2023

‘I Have $0.’ A Woman Got Stuck in a Parking Garage Because She Didn’t Have the Money to Get Out.

TikTokParkingGarage I Have $0.’ A Woman Got Stuck in a Parking Garage Because She Didn’t Have the Money to Get Out.

I recently had an experience where I couldn’t get out of a parking garage for a while because the machine didn’t spit out a ticket when I tried to leave and it turned into a big fiasco and I had to track down an employee to help me out.

Pretty annoying!

And it seems like this young woman also had a less-than-stellar experience when she got stuck in a parking garage because she didn’t have $16 to pay for her ticket.

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 9.36.42 AM I Have $0.’ A Woman Got Stuck in a Parking Garage Because She Didn’t Have the Money to Get Out.

Photo Credit: TikTok

In her TikTok video, she said,  “I drove and parked in the parking garage and I spent my last dollar [at dinner] because my dad cut me off. Just realized, you know, I have to pay to get out of the parking garage. It’s saying $16. I have $0.”

Her caption on the screen reads, “the chronicles of not having enough money to exit the parking garage.”

She then hits the Help button to try to get some assistance.

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 9.37.03 AM I Have $0.’ A Woman Got Stuck in a Parking Garage Because She Didn’t Have the Money to Get Out.

Photo Credit: TikTok

An attendant eventually shows up and helps her figure out what she needs to do to get out of the garage.

Her caption reads, “Not all heroes wear capes.”

Indeed!

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 9.37.16 AM I Have $0.’ A Woman Got Stuck in a Parking Garage Because She Didn’t Have the Money to Get Out.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@michellemennella Not all heroes wear capes #parkinggarage #parkingticket #parkinggaragestory #nightout #dinnerwithme #dinnerparty #collegelife #fau #atlanticavenue #delraybeach #bocaraton #floridaatlanticuniversity #southflorida ♬ original sound – michelle mennella

And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.

This person asked why she didn’t have a credit card.

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 9.39.15 AM I Have $0.’ A Woman Got Stuck in a Parking Garage Because She Didn’t Have the Money to Get Out.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer offered advice about how to fix this situation.

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 9.39.29 AM I Have $0.’ A Woman Got Stuck in a Parking Garage Because She Didn’t Have the Money to Get Out.

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker shared how they take care of this problem.

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 9.39.46 AM I Have $0.’ A Woman Got Stuck in a Parking Garage Because She Didn’t Have the Money to Get Out.

Photo Credit: TikTok

It really is weird that a place can just hold you there like that, right?

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter