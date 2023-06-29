Is She Wrong for Saying Her Last Goodbyes to a Kid She Used to Nanny For? People Responded.
AITA for saying my last goodbyes to a kid I used to nanny for?
“I(28f) have been the nanny to this sweet, little kid Franny(8) for the past 3 years.
She’s honestly such an angel and I was super lucky to get to take care of her since we got along well and she never really started any trouble. It was also nice since they live in the same apartment complex as me.
Anyways, I recently just started dating again for the first time since then due to a rough breakup. I ran into Fran’s parents while out on a date with my girlfriend who made it pretty clear they were uncomfortable that I was gay. Literally that night, I got a sudden text message saying they found a new nanny that worked better for their needs and that I wouldn’t be welcome in their home again and not to contact them.
I’m still pissed off, because we got along all fine until they realized I was a lesbian?? Anyways I went the next morning to question them in person since they live a floor up from me and saw they had gotten the neighbor to babysit who recognized me and invited me in (edit: I didn’t go in and her parents were normally home during this time so I expected to talk to them instead).
Fran saw me(from outside the door)so I kinda loosely said I wouldn’t be seeing her for awhile but I cared for her very much. I felt that I couldn’t just abandon this kid who I’ve been watching for years now without a reason. Anyways, her parents ended up banging on my door today and yelling me out saying I went behind their back to manipulate their kid.
Just wanted to hear what people say because I guess I could’ve emailed/called first asking to see Franny one last time to clear things but went over in person instead.”
This person said she’s NTA and they don’t think the little girl’s parents would have even let her say goodbye.
One Reddit user said the little girl’s parents are horrible.
And this individual who worked as a nanny was affected by this story and said he was definitely NTA.
