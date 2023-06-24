People Admitted What They Dislike More as They Get Older
I’ve said it before and it’s time to say it again…
Unless I’m going to see a band play on purpose, I don’t want to be around a bunch of NOISE.
It drives me insane!
And yes, that means I’m getting old…
What do you dislike more as you get older?
Check out what AskReddit users said about this.
Ruined forever.
“People.
I used to be a people person, but people ruined it.
I’m currently dealing with a 32 year old woman that acts like a 16 year old. She’s kind of my boss.
I h**e her. And when I call her out on her unprofessional behavior, I get mocked.
These type of people really make you appreciate the good ones.”
Lame.
“Every workplace feeling like high school.
Just do your job, get paid, quit bi**hing about everybody else, and go home and enjoy your free time.”
Let’s go!
“Waiting for things/other people.
My patience has gotten progressively worse.”
On the road.
“Other drivers.
As you get older you begin to realize just how stupid the average driver is.
It’s appalling, and I’m tired of having to constantly prevent accidents.”
Bummer.
“Shopping. Especially clothes shopping.
I used to enjoy it. Now I find it mostly a chore.”
No more parties.
“Partying.
I much prefer having a few beers and some good food, on my deck in the sun with a small group and going to bed at a reasonable hour.”
Pretty much everything.
“All the things.
Everything and everyone is super annoying.
I’m only in my early 30’s.
By the time I make it to 60 or 70, oh boy.”
All alone.
“Dating.
I gave up years ago.
I’d rather d** alone and have my cats eat me than deal with one more d**che who can’t carry on a simple conversion.”
Definitely.
“The lack of compassion in the world.
People who are more concerned with winning than understanding.
I feel we would all make so much more headway if we could agree to make an honest effort to understand each other and try to work for everyone’s best interest instead of constantly trying to one up each other.”
This sucks.
“Aging.
In myself, I don’t feel any different to 30 years ago. But my knee usually hurts, my back frequently hurts, and recently I’ve been getting sharp pains at the base of my spine.
Getting old sucks it’s just better than the alternative.”
Yup.
“Noise.
Between ambient noise, people blaring things over their phones without regard for people around them instead of using headphones, calls on speakerphone or FaceTime in public, and atmosphere music in stores and restaurants being so much louder, I’m done with the noise.
Even with ADHD meds it’s impossible to focus in some places, and talking to my husband over dinner? Forget it. I can’t hear him anymore.”
Just awful.
“Holidays—especially ones that involve mandated gift giving.
I LOVE to give gifts and often do throughout the year (I make a mental note of people’s interests). I prefer to give gifts on a random day simply because I saw something that reminded me of someone or just because.
The over commercialism of holidays nowadays is just awful.”
This entire post made me tired.
Gotta get some zzzzzs….
