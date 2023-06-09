Person Wants to Know if They’re Wrong for Refusing to Eat a Child’s “Smash Cake”
I’m gonna go on the record right now and say that I also wouldn’t eat a “smash cake”.
No, thank you!
Not for me!
And once you read the description below of what a “smash cake” actually is, I think you’re gonna agree with me.
But that’s just my opinion!
Read the story below and see if you think this person was an a**hole for what they did.
Start now!
AITA for refusing to eat a “smash cake”?
“Yesterday was my nephew’s 1st birthday, and my sister and BIL had a little get together at their house. When it was time for cake, they brought out my nephew’s “smash cake”—exactly what it sounds, a cake for the baby to smash up and get icing all over themselves for cute pictures or whatever.
I kind of imagined that it would be the size of a big cupcake, but they brought out a regular-sized round birthday cake. I just kind of figured they splurged and still expected the cake to just be for him to play around with. BUT…
After my nephew had gone at this cake with his bare hands, and stuck his whole face in it, my sister started scooping up the mangled remains and distributing servings to everyone (just a handful of family members.) And everyone else was actually eating it!
I declined because…seriously? I didn’t want to eat something that has had a baby’s grubby hands and body all over it, and I was surprised that anyone else did. My sister insisted I take a portion and I said “Really, no, that’s gross.”
Now…I probably wouldn’t have used the word gross if I wasn’t on the spot, but I was not at all prepared to have to politely decline to eat baby spit.
My sister was very hurt by that and told me later (on a phone call that I thought was way longer than it needed to be for the severity of the infraction) that she thought I was being extremely judgemental, that it wasn’t a big deal, we’re all family, don’t participate if I really don’t want to but don’t call her gross, etc.”
