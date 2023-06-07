She Wouldn’t Help a Child Wipe Their Poop. Is She a Jerk?
AITA for not cleaning a helping a child wipe 💩?
“My friend (M30) was visiting me (F30) with his son et’s call him Jacob. We were hanging out and decided to play some Mario Kart in the living room, while his son was playing a game on his Ipad.
His son then wanted to use the bathroom. He’s been here before and knows where to go. I don’t have hildren, but I feel like children, around 5 or 6, should be able to wipe themselves, however my friend and his wife still clean him up and wipe him.
We have since stopped playing and were talking when we hear Jacob call out that he’s done (meaning that he’s waiting for someone to help him wipe). My friend groaned and didn’t get up. He asked me if I could go clean up Jacob.
I looked at him with a blank stare which pi**ed him off. He scoffed and got up to go see Jacob. After a 10 minutes they both emerged from the bathroom. My friend looks livid and says that he has s**t on his shirt because of me. (I don’t even want to know HOW he ended up with s**t on his shirt) and that I should have done it for him.
He h**es doing it and feels like it’s his wife’s job. I told him well thankfully I’m not his wife and I’ll never clean up his son. He ended up cutting his visit short and left. I don’t think i was the a**hole but his wife texted me later berating me for not doing this because my friend was having a very rough time.
He lost his job and was depressed (I didn’t know that) and visited me to clear his head. I felt bad because maybe I should have noticed that his demand was out of the ordinary and done it, now that I know how he felt.”
