The Shirk Report – Volume 739
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– A customized fence
– Mesmerizing machine can make and stack 800 pancakes per hour
– There’s no substitute for experience
– Spirited away
– Dad’s band then in 1973 and still playing now
– Leviathan appears out of the vast blue
– Gate in Vienna
– Strange computers
– GoPro rigged to Hot Wheels car
– One very specific client request
– Top Secret! (1984)
– Insane gym view
– Baby face
– Landslide in Utah
– Your bicycle subscription has expired
– 2,000-year-old Roman shoe found in a well
– Chance for salvation
– Some dark birthday humor
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Welcome to the New Golden Age of Teen Literature
– Americans Have Discovered The ‘British Chinese Takeaway,’ And They Are Horrified
– Dad’s Safety Tip Saved This Teen Girl From A Hotel Room Invader
– The Fugitive Princesses of Dubai
– Can Jealousy Be a Good Thing for Relationships?
– Everyone Was Wrong About Reverse Osmosis—Until Now
– Your Brick House Needs Weep Hole Covers
– What busy bees’ brains can teach us about human evolution
– People Share What They Really Think About Self-Checkout Registers
– Why You Wake Up Earlier As You Get Older
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · SHIRK REPORT, top