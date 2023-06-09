Jun 9, 2023

The Shirk Report – Volume 739

20 IMAGES

Friday!
A customized fence
Mesmerizing machine can make and stack 800 pancakes per hour
There’s no substitute for experience
Spirited away
Dad’s band then in 1973 and still playing now
Leviathan appears out of the vast blue
Gate in Vienna
Strange computers
GoPro rigged to Hot Wheels car
One very specific client request
Top Secret! (1984)
Insane gym view
Baby face
Landslide in Utah
Your bicycle subscription has expired
2,000-year-old Roman shoe found in a well
Chance for salvation
Some dark birthday humor
10 ARTICLES

Welcome to the New Golden Age of Teen Literature
Americans Have Discovered The ‘British Chinese Takeaway,’ And They Are Horrified
Dad’s Safety Tip Saved This Teen Girl From A Hotel Room Invader
The Fugitive Princesses of Dubai
Can Jealousy Be a Good Thing for Relationships?
Everyone Was Wrong About Reverse Osmosis—Until Now
Your Brick House Needs Weep Hole Covers
What busy bees’ brains can teach us about human evolution
People Share What They Really Think About Self-Checkout Registers
Why You Wake Up Earlier As You Get Older

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

