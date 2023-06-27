These Helpful Charts Might Change The Way You See Things
The internet might get a bad rap from time to time, but one of the great things about it is just how much information you can find in one place.
Then, there are people who put that information into cool charts you never thought you needed in your life – but that you definitely do.
How To Tell If Someone Spiked Your Drink
Never a bad thing to check.
How Visible Swimsuit Colors Are Underwater
Attention parents!
Visibility of different color swimsuits underwater.
How to Perfectly Cook Your Hard-Boiled Egg
Because we all like them just a little bit different.
The Likelihood Of Encountering A Tornado
If you need to know, you really need to know.
56 Years of Tornado Tracks in the United States
The Difference Between Ice Cream And Gelato
They’re obviously both delicious.
How Often You Should Wash Certain Items Of Clothing
This does not apply if you have kids.
It’s time to learn to manage your wardrobe like a pro
How The World’s Population Is Dispersed
It’s crazy to visualize it like that.
The World’s Largest Cities By Population
Some of these were a big surprise!
California Spots That Can Double As Other Locations
Fascinating for this film buff.
1927 guide of potential movie shoot locations in california
The Percentage Of Each Nation’s WWII Casualties
They’re all way too high if you ask me.
People killed/murdered during WWII in Europe expressed as a % of Population
How Smart ChatGPT Is Really
Too smart, is obviously the answer.
I don’t know if I technically needed all of these, but I’m definitely not sorry I found them!
