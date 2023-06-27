Jun 27, 2023

These Helpful Charts Might Change The Way You See Things

The internet might get a bad rap from time to time, but one of the great things about it is just how much information you can find in one place.

Then, there are people who put that information into cool charts you never thought you needed in your life – but that you definitely do.

How To Tell If Someone Spiked Your Drink

Never a bad thing to check.

In this day and age …
How Visible Swimsuit Colors Are Underwater

Attention parents!

Visibility of different color swimsuits underwater.
How to Perfectly Cook Your Hard-Boiled Egg

Because we all like them just a little bit different.

Eggcellent guide.
The Likelihood Of Encountering A Tornado

If you need to know, you really need to know.

56 Years of Tornado Tracks in the United States
The Difference Between Ice Cream And Gelato

They’re obviously both delicious.

Ice Cream v Gelato
How Often You Should Wash Certain Items Of Clothing

This does not apply if you have kids.

It’s time to learn to manage your wardrobe like a pro
How The World’s Population Is Dispersed

It’s crazy to visualize it like that.

India now exceeds China
The World’s Largest Cities By Population

Some of these were a big surprise!

Largest Cities.
California Spots That Can Double As Other Locations

Fascinating for this film buff.

1927 guide of potential movie shoot locations in california
The Percentage Of Each Nation’s WWII Casualties

They’re all way too high if you ask me.

People killed/murdered during WWII in Europe expressed as a % of Population
How Smart ChatGPT Is Really

Too smart, is obviously the answer.

How Smart is ChatGPT?
I don’t know if I technically needed all of these, but I’m definitely not sorry I found them!

