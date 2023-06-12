They Complained About The All-Vegan Menu At A Wedding. Were They Out Of Line?
I think we can all agree on two things after being on Reddit for awhile: weddings make people crazy, and that the people getting married are allowed to have whatever sort of wedding they would like.
OP did not get the message on the latter, though it seems they’re fine with the former.
They say up front that they’re not that close their sister, that they’re annoyed by the fact that their sister and her husband are both vegan, and make a cringe joke about how they’re both boring people so they needed something to give them personality.
I (30F) and my sister (32F) have an OK relationship. It’s not the best but it’s not the worst. She met a guy named Riley (33M) and they hit it off so well that he proposed to her 3 months after they started dating. Our parents thought it was too sudden but they left them alone because they’re grown and can make their own decisions.
Anyway, my sister and Riley have decided to go vegan. Cool, don’t really care. Only issue I have is that they try to incorporate it into nearly every conversation we have. They have somewhat boring personalities so I guess they needed SOMETHING to make their personality about but it’s ok.
Then they say that even though they weren’t even sure they wanted to go to the wedding they did, because it’s her sister, and because she wanted to get out of her daily routine.
I was invited to their wedding and ngl, I had to think about it for a bit because I’m not too big on social gatherings but it was my sister so I decided to go.
At the wedding, I had a fairly great time. Wasn’t too bad. Got to talk to some new people and get out of my comfort zone a bit. The fun arrived to a complete stop when it was time to eat though.
Once there, a good time was had except for the food, which was all vegan (but with “normal” offerings like salad and bread as well).
All the food was…vegan. Things like bread, tofu salad….I don’t even know, man. I wasn’t the only one confused but the guests still dug in. I wasn’t a fan though.
I confronted my sister and Riley and asked what was up with all the vegan food. They said they wanted to “present a different lifestyle to the guests” and joked about “steering them away from meat”. I was pretty disgusted ngl. That sounded rude.
I snapped back and said “if I did the same thing to you guys but with meat, how would you react? Stop being so inconsiderate and learn to cater to your guests”.
OP complained to her sister, who basically told her to get out if she didn’t like it, and then wondered why her sister was upset and her parents were angry with her behavior.
She told me if I had a problem with it, then “the door is to the left and I don’t need to look back”. I laughed and said there was no way she was kicking me out over me calling them out. She shrugged then walked away. Riley called me entitled and said I ruined what was supposed to be a special day. I sighed and left.
That same night, I got a phone call from my dad that my sister was in tears. He told me I should’ve acted my age and focused on my sister and her new husband, not the food. My mom also texted that my behaviour was shameful and that I wasn’t raised to be judgemental of people’s life choices.
I immediately felt bad. I kept thinking about it. I couldn’t sleep at night because I kept replaying the confrontation in my head. I was just sick of all this vegan crap being forced on me and I was “hangry”. AITA?
I think we can all tell where Reddit is going to land on this one, but it should be funny to read anyway.
The top comment points out that, regardless of one’s feelings, there is a time and place that isn’t a wedding for such discussions.
This person points out that no one is there to cater to specific tastes at most events and those with dietary restrictions just deal with it all of the time.
They say it’s just one day – and not your day.
It can be difficult to be vegan, so they deserved to have a meal where everything was available to them.
The consensus is that OP is being a huge baby.
I have to agree with Reddit, here.
I would probably be annoyed and hungry if I went to a wedding and was turned off by all of the food.
That said, I absolutely wouldn’t say a word.