Boyfriend’s Daughter Was Making The Family Road Trip A Nightmare, So She Threw Them Out At A Rental Car Place And Waved Goodbye
by Trisha Leigh
Blending families can be challenging, even for the most well-intentioned and emotionally mature parties.
If you’re dealing with a child or parent who truly doesn’t care, well…sometimes you have to cut their losses.
Let’s take a look at this story on Reddit.
AITA for dropping him and his daughter off at a rental car place states away from home?
Long story short: I (27f) started seeing 44yo “Dave” 3 years ago.
I have 2 sons, 9 and 6. He has 1 daughter “Ann”, 17.
She was excited to take her boys on a long road trip.
I booked a road trip for me and my sons roughly 3 months ago. A road trip consisting of roughly 26 hours worth of driving with stops in between.
This is the first time I’ve ever been financially able to do much of anything with my children so I went all out. Planned to stop at every place they had ever asked me to go, basically.
I was beyond excited to surprise them with this trip. We got home 4 nights ago.
When her boyfriend invited himself and his daughter she didn’t want to say yes – but she did.
A week before leaving my Dave decides he wants to go with me and bring Ann as a “bonding” experience.
We do not live together and Ann has never liked me because I’m “boring”. She has said this to my face.
So Dave thinks it will be good.
I didn’t really want either of them to go but thought what the heck, why not. This could be good for us.
She realized the very first day that it was a big mistake.
Boy was I wrong.
From the moment Ann got in to my vehicle she started complaining about absolutely everything.
It was too crowded, too loud, we were taking too many stops, the boys were “too annoying” and “need to quiet down and chill out”.
We get a hotel 9 hours in (PA). Its around 3pm at this point. Dave asks if he can take a drive with Ann because she was getting irritated with the kids.
I told him he could if he makes it quick because I needed to go get dinner supplies.
3 hours later he shows back up. Him and Ann went out to eat.
So I make a comment saying “you didn’t think we wanted to eat too?”
And Ann snaps back with “I dont think we asked.”
When things didn’t improve, she threw them out and drove away.
After comments like this for days I finally snapped.
My boys are now saying they just want to go home because several times Dave told my kids to be quiet because of his kids comfortability.
At this point I haven’t done anything with my kids because the queen would have a fit if we pulled off anywhere AND Dave at this point basically refused to let me drive despite me arguing. IN MY CAR.
So I snapped, told him to pull over.
When he finally does, I drive to the nearest car rental and tell them to get out of my car.
Dave and Ann both start flipping out. Ann saying she isn’t going to get in a car that has “bed bugs”.
Dave saying he didn’t want to take separate vehicles and didn’t have enough money for a rental because the queen spent over $1500 in 4 days.
So I say “I dont believe I asked.” And take off.
They were close to 800 miles from home. It took them 4 days to get home due to lack of money and needing to borrow.
I’m being told I’m selfish. AITA?
They think she’s awful, but does Reddit? Let’s find out!
The top comment says this should be the end of the road.
Everyone hopes the rest of the trip was great.
Also they need to stop whining.
If anything she was nicer than most would have been.
It only took her a day.
I am so glad that mom and her boys got their trip.
That’s what is most important here.
If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, blended family, family, picture, reddit, rude, stepdaughter, top