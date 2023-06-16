United Airlines Made a Woman Her Sleep on a Cot Instead of Getting Her a Hotel Room After Her Flight Was Delayed
Is it just me or does it seem like airlines are getting stingier these days with their hotel vouchers?
I’ve had some experiences over the past couple of years where I should have been offered accommodations because of delays but it just wasn’t gonna happen.
And the woman who posted this video on TikTok had a similar experience recently when she found herself stranded overnight at Denver International Airport.
In her video, the woman wrote in a text overlay, “My flight was delayed overnight and United Airlines gave me a cot instead of hotel accommodations.”
She added that she also had to spend the night there without her bag, which had presumably been sent to her final destination or was somewhere behind the scenes at the Denver airport.
These cots all laid out next to each other doesn’t look too comfortable…
Check out her video and see what you think.
I would be pissed!