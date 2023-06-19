Jun 19, 2023

Waffle House Customer Ordered a Waffle Burger Hack… and What He Got Instead Was Hilarious

Waffle House Burger Hack Gone Wrong Waffle House Customer Ordered a Waffle Burger Hack... and What He Got Instead Was Hilarious

I guess not every dream can come true, huh…?

Well, at least that’s what a Waffle House customer discovered when she ordered a waffle burger hack that became a viral hit on TikTok recently.

While the waffle burger had a lot of promise, it seems like this woman, named Jasminee, didn’t have a great experience when she tried to duplicate the sandwich that went viral.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 11.59.43 AM Waffle House Customer Ordered a Waffle Burger Hack... and What He Got Instead Was Hilarious

Photo Credit: TikTok

The original video that went viral was posted by a pregnant woman who shared her creation with the world.

So Jasminee thought she’d try to recreate the pregnant woman’s masterpiece…

But she wasn’t satisfied at all.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 11.59.55 AM Waffle House Customer Ordered a Waffle Burger Hack... and What He Got Instead Was Hilarious

Photo Credit: TikTok

The waffle burger in the pregnant woman’s original video looked great and appeared big enough to satisfy even the biggest eater out there.

Jasminee’s order didn’t turn out so well…

In fact, captions on the video read,“Never Again,” and “This what my Waffle House gave me after I showed them the VIDEO.”

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 12.00.06 PM Waffle House Customer Ordered a Waffle Burger Hack... and What He Got Instead Was Hilarious

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video and see what you think.

@theprettiestj1 This what my Waffle House gave me after I showed them the VIDEO😂 #wafflehousehacks #explore #entertainment ♬ original sound – Jasminee Smith

Now let’s see what people had to say on TikTok.

One person seemed to be pretty into this idea.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 11.58.57 AM Waffle House Customer Ordered a Waffle Burger Hack... and What He Got Instead Was Hilarious

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer mocked this person’s thinking.

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 11.59.26 AM Waffle House Customer Ordered a Waffle Burger Hack... and What He Got Instead Was Hilarious

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this person made a good point: this wasn’t on the menu!

Screen Shot 2023 05 25 at 11.59.35 AM Waffle House Customer Ordered a Waffle Burger Hack... and What He Got Instead Was Hilarious

Photo Credit: TikTok

It just goes to show you that you can’t always get what you want!

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter