Waffle House Customer Ordered a Waffle Burger Hack… and What He Got Instead Was Hilarious
I guess not every dream can come true, huh…?
Well, at least that’s what a Waffle House customer discovered when she ordered a waffle burger hack that became a viral hit on TikTok recently.
While the waffle burger had a lot of promise, it seems like this woman, named Jasminee, didn’t have a great experience when she tried to duplicate the sandwich that went viral.
The original video that went viral was posted by a pregnant woman who shared her creation with the world.
So Jasminee thought she’d try to recreate the pregnant woman’s masterpiece…
But she wasn’t satisfied at all.
The waffle burger in the pregnant woman’s original video looked great and appeared big enough to satisfy even the biggest eater out there.
Jasminee’s order didn’t turn out so well…
In fact, captions on the video read,“Never Again,” and “This what my Waffle House gave me after I showed them the VIDEO.”
Check out the video and see what you think.
@theprettiestj1 This what my Waffle House gave me after I showed them the VIDEO😂 #wafflehousehacks #explore #entertainment ♬ original sound – Jasminee Smith
Now let’s see what people had to say on TikTok.
One person seemed to be pretty into this idea.
Another viewer mocked this person’s thinking.
And this person made a good point: this wasn’t on the menu!
It just goes to show you that you can’t always get what you want!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · customer service, eating out, restaurants, tiktok, top, video, viral, waffle house