What Happened When Someone Objected at a Wedding? People Shared Their Stories.
Have you ever been at a wedding where someone actually stood up and objected to the proceedings for one reason or another?
I have not…but I’ve seen it happen in movies!
But we’re gonna forget about Hollywood today and focus on true stories about when this really happened at weddings.
Check out these stories and try not to cringe.
Sit down!
“I worked a wedding where one of the moms objected, but I think the groom knew that the parent was going to say something, so they just responded with, “Oh sit down, (parent’s name), we knew you didn’t like this a year ago and clearly we’re not going to change our minds today.”
The wedding continued like nothing happened, but the mom was lowkey shunned and people avoided her at the reception.”
Thanks, bro.
“My husband’s first marriage.
The brother of the bride stood up and said to my husband “Say no, you can still be happy!”
They went through with the marriage, wound up divorcing with a messy break up.
Brother in law is still best friends with my husband (as far as he’s concerned he gained a brother and lost a sister and is better off for it) and he never lets him forget the fact that he was right and he should have bailed.”
Didn’t see that coming.
“This was in America, and the wedding was in a Buddhist temple.
Parents of the groom stood up and objected because they didn’t believe the bride was of the same class. They spoke in another language so most of the English speaking guests didn’t know they were objecting.
My husband was the best man and those closest to the couple knew this might happen. The Buddhist priest said he would handle it if the parents tried anything.
After the parents spoke for a while the priest said to the groom, “You’ve heard what your parents had to say, what do you want to do?” The groom replied, “I want to marry my bride.” So the priest asked the parents to leave.
At this point the rest of the guests are clueing in that this was not a nice part of the ceremony, and that the parents were actually objecting, so, as the parents walked out, some of the guests were berating them saying things like, “You should be ashamed of yourself” and “How could you do that?” And even though the groom was not happy with his parents, that was very hard for him to hear.
That was 30 years ago. The couple is still married. They have two beautiful, successful children. After the groom’s mom passed away, the groom’s father came around and was involved in their lives until he d**d.”
That was a sign.
“I was at a small ceremony indoors, maybe 30 people listening.
When the minister asked for any objections, a picture of the bride’s d**d grandmother that was hanging on the wall fell to the ground with a loud thump.
We looked at each other but the minister finished anyway. Divorced within a year.”
Mom!
“A woman, in her 20s at the time, objected to her mom marrying my uncle.
So she started yelling, “Mom don’t marry him!” during the ceremony. The ceremony proceeded and some family on the mom’s side lead the daughter away to quit interrupting.
I don’t blame her-my uncle was a lying, lazy b**tard. The marriage didn’t last.”
LOL.
“I went to a Catholic wedding where, when the priest asked this question, one of the groomsmen did a VERY loud, long, throat clearing, which got everyone laughing.
Everyone except for the bride’s elderly Italian Grandmother who marched out of her seat and angrily hit the groomsman with her handbag and shouted at him in Italian!”
Didn’t think it was funny.
“A relative visited one ceremony where it was asked if anyone objects, and the groom decided it’s a good time for a joke and said “I do”.
The lady who was going to marry the couple just turned and left. They had to go through all the paperwork again and change the date.
Got married, divorced in like three years if I remember correctly.”
Uh oh!
“This happened back in the 1970s, this was shared to le by the guy who married my parents. It went something like this :
“Does anyone object to this union?”
” I do! That’s my husband!”
So they paused the wedding, the bride, groom and the woman objecting went into a small room. The woman who objected provided documentation showing the groom was still legally her husband.
Apparently the couple had started divorce proceedings some time earlier but never finished. The wedding was cancelled and everyone sent home.”
Just ignore her.
“Kind of.
My uncle was getting married. Small, just a handful of family and a minister. I was videotaping.
My grandmother was not into it at all. With each line spoken by the minister, she had a cutting, sarcastic response. I could not believe it. It was so unlike her,
When that part came up, she said “I object. But does it really matter? They are going to to do it anyway.”
The minister just ignored her and proceeded, business as usual.
They were divorced within a year.
Wish I had a copy.”
That was close.
“Went to a wedding where they skipped that part because the brides adult daughter was planning to object.”
I would never have the courage to do this.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · askreddit, reddit, wedding, wedding objections, white text