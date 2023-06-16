Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Expecting to Be Invited to a Friend’s Wedding
It’s always a bummer when you think you’re going to be invited to a wedding or an event and then you get the news that you’re not part of the plan.
So you can understand why this woman is upset about not being invited to a friend’s wedding.
But did she act like an a**hole?
Take a look at her story below and see if you think she was out of line.
AITA for expecting to be invited to the wedding?
“I had a friend from a previous job get engaged and asked me for a favor. I left that previous job to work at an upscale hotel. She asked me to get her and her bridesmaids discounted hotel rooms.
I was able to swing about 10 suites for a very decent price compared to what they would normally sell for. Now her and I weren’t as close since I left the previous job we both worked at but we would text frequently, just couldn’t see each other due to conflicting work schedules.
Timeline was honestly pretty rushed, she was engaged and was soon to get married less than 2 months later. The whole thing was expedited since her fiancé was in the military and soon to be on deployment. The way she said it is she couldn’t accompany him unless they were married.
Her and I are talking and I had asked what the theme was for the wedding so I knew what to wear. She awkwardly said I wasn’t invited. I was surprised I wasn’t invited out of at least courtesy for doing her a favor with the wedding block
. She said she just couldn’t afford to include anyone else. It wasn’t a small venue either. Her invite list alone, not including the grooms, was over one hundred, varying from close family, friends, and very distant relatives.
I let her know I didn’t understand since it was such a large, lavish event how she couldn’t squeeze one more person. She said it was impossible and they were at the top of their budget.
I said if that was the case then they would need to find other accommodations for their wedding as I was giving them an extreme discounted rate due to our friendship. Now the bridesmaids are calling me the a**hole for cancelling their rooms.
AITA?”
Let’s see what people said on Reddit.
This person was torn but they think she’s NTA.
Another reader also said she’s NTA and that her “friend” probably could’ve squeezed her in.
Another individual also said she’s NTA and that the bride took the favor and then ditched her.