Woman Claims Costco Refused to Decorate Son’s Birthday Cake & Gave Her Colors to Decorate It Herself?
I guess Costco can’t really do it all, huh?
Or, at least that’s what happened in this case…
A woman shared a video on TikTok where she complained to viewers that she put in a custom-order birthday cake for her son and was given a plain white sheet cake in return.
The woman said that the cake decorators at the Costco store were gone for the day when she went to pick up her son’s cake and other employees couldn’t explain the blank cake.
She wanted a recreation of the street sign from TV’s Sesame Street, so she suggested that it might have been a copyright issue.
She also said that she requested the workers put “Happy Birthday Teddy” on the cake but they didn’t do that, either.
The woman said, “What confuses me the most is why they wouldn’t do the bare minimum of at least ‘Happy Birthday Teddy’ and the border colors. Like they just left it blank white instead.”
A manager at Costco gave the woman $5 off of her cake because of the issue and also gave her decoration supplies so she could try to make the design on the cake herself.
She said, “I’ve done cake stuff in the past before this. So this was the best I could do.”
Check out the video below.
@katelanterman #Costcofail Without explanation, Costco didnt decorate my son’s birthday cake so I had to do it at 9pm the night before his party. #nailedit BUT SERIOUSLY, you thought leaving it blank was a good idea??? Do the best you can offer and thats my problem after, but them leaving it blank was a horribly petty plan. I normally LOVE Costco, we still spent bought all of our party food there tonight because that was my plan and I didnt need the added stress of changing plans over this. I’ll still shop there, but i will NEVER order a custom cake again #cakefail ♬ original sound – Katelynn Ross
Here’s what people had to say about this on TikTok.
One person said they think the folks at Costco just forgot about it.
Another viewer who works at Costco thinks they know what’s going on here.
And this TikTokker seemed to be mocking the woman who posted the video.