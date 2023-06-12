Woman Replaced Her Sideview Mirror For 10% Of The Quoted Repair Cost And She Shares Exactly How She Did It
I don’t know about you, but I pretty much always assume I’m getting at least a little bit screwed when I take my car into get worked on.
Like most people, I don’t have the confidence to fix even the little things myself, but this woman is inspiring me to at least try.
We’re talking about TikToker @soshethinkssheisfunny, who recently posted a video after taking her car to the shop for a broken sideview mirror.
“All right. If someone has hit your car mirror, and you go to the auto shop, and you’re like ‘how much is this going to set me back?’ and they quote you at 650 dollars you say, ‘Have a nice day, sir.'”
That’s because she thinks you should all do what she did, which is “go to eBay, and get your power drill, and get your, I think it’s called a drill bit. And we’re going to do it ourselves, and I’m going to show you how.”
She proceeds to go step-by-step for the frightened among us.
“Step one is obtain the part from eBay. I have a 2011 Chevy Cruze. And we’re going to replace this mirror that I currently have attached to my car with a yoga strap.”
The camera zooms in on her gripping a small side panel on the inside of her door.
“Step one is you have this panel here. I don’t know if all cars have this, but Chevy’s do. All you need is something to wedge up under it to take it off. Step 2, which at the auto shop they tried to tell me why it would cost me 350 dollars, is because it’s powered. That’s the power. You just unplug it.”
Then she unscrews three bolts with a power drill and pulls off the old mirror before grabbing the new one.
“You just put the new mirror right on there,” she says before screwing the three bolts back in.
Simple as that, folks.
“And that’s how you fix your mirror for not 700 dollars. Have a great day.”
Check out the whole video…
@soshethinkssheisfunny
Don’t let autoshops pull one over on you, srsly guys
The comments were full of people applauding her, and who agreed with her assessment of repair shops.
This person was shocked at the outright lie, though.
This person say OP is right, and the internet has made pretty much any project able to fall into the DIY category.
And this commenter says they did exactly the same repair themselves.
Have you ever rage-fixed something you never imagined you’d be able to do yourself?
I think I’m going to give it a try!