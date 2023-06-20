Woman Told Niece About Her Mom’s Past After She Shamed Her Daughter For Getting In A Similar Situation. Now The Family Is Mad. Who’s Right?
The truth hurts…
And it can REALLY hurt when it comes to family secrets that are dredged up from the past.
So is this woman an a**hole for telling her niece the truth about her mom’s past?
Take a look and see what you think…
AITA for telling my niece about her mom’s past?
“My (38F) sister, Lauren (42F), had a pretty wild youth. I did too, so no judgement on my part.
When Lauren was 18, she got pregnant and chose to get an a**rtion. This was her wake up call. She went to college, later got a great job and found her husband. They had a daughter, Roxy, who’s now 17.
Roxy is a very studious and responsible young woman, but this is in no doubt to how hard her parents are on her. Lauren has said several times that she doesn’t want Roxy to end up like her. Which I understand but I’ve also told her that she can’t be so hard on her. Let her make mistakes and guide her through them vs yelling.
Roxy found out she was pregnant in March. Lauren and her husband reacted horribly. I have a daughter who’s of similar age and I know I wouldn’t be thrilled either. However, Lauren and her husband took it too far in my opinion. They shamed her, told her she’s a disgrace.
They said even if she got an a**rtion or gave the baby up for adoption, they found her irresponsible and didn’t want her around. They kicked her out. Roxy’s boyfriend’s parents did the same. The two are now living with my family.
This has been incredibly hard on Roxy. She plans on raising the baby, but keeps saying she feels like a failure. I never knew how truly bad Lauren was, but she’s always called Roxy horrible names and made her feel like she wasn’t good enough.
I finally told Roxy all about her mom’s past and told her that Lauren had no right to talk. I preface this by saying this isn’t what made Lauren a bad person and I don’t shame her. But used it as Lauren has no moral high ground.
Roxy called Lauren and called her out on her hypocrisy. My extended family is mad at me. Most aren’t happy with Lauren but say it wasn’t my place to spread her business.
Apparently her husband didn’t know about her past either and is calling her a liar, etc. My parents and other family members say I should’ve kept my mouth shut.”
Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.
This person said she’s NTA and she was right to help her niece out.
Another reader said the niece’s mom missed an opportunity to have an honest conversation with her.
And this Reddit user said she’s NTA and she seems to be the only one looking out for her niece.
What do you think? Should the aunt have talked about this?