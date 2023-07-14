Jul 14, 2023

A Man Shared a Hack About How to Get Appliances for Cheap at Lowe’s

Hey, are you looking for a deal on a new appliance?!?!

Well, friends, today is your lucky day!

Because a man shared a video on TikTok where he showed how you can get appliances at Lowe’s for crazy cheap discounts.

The man said in his video, “Hey guys, if you want to save some money and don’t necessarily care if it’s a couple of dents or little damage, come to Lowe’s and check out their damaged section of appliances.”

He showed viewers that certain items in Lowe’s that are barely damaged and may only have a few dents or other cosmetic issues are marked WAY, WAY down.

How can you beat that, right?

Take a look at his video.

@handyandyfixes 🏠See our full list of services and contact us for a free quote http://www.handyandyfixes.com #hamptonroadscontractor #smallbusinessowner #renovation #interiordesign #smallbusiness #architecture #home #rva #hrva #757business #757 #norfolkvirginia #chesapeakecontractor #757smallbusiness #visitvabeach #virginiabeachva #tools #carpentry #contractorsofinsta #visitnorfolkva #chesaoeajevirginia #chesapeakeva #concrete #virginiabeach #portsmouth #hamptonroads #visitvirginiabeach #visitchesapeake #homedesign #hamptonroadsva ♬ original sound – ChesapeakeVAhomerepair

Here’s what people said on TikTok.

One viewer had a good experience like this.

Another person who worked at Lowe’s talks about how this works.

And this TikTokker made a good point to keep in mind when you’re shopping…

Go get those deals, fam!

