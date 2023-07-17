‘We had no idea if someone was actually watching us.’ A Woman Found a Hidden Camera in Her Airbnb Rental.
There have been quite a few viral stories lately about people finding hidden cameras, GPS trackers, AirTags, and all kinds of other surveillance gadgets in their cars, homes, and other places.
And a woman took to TikTok and shared a video about how she and a friend found a hidden camera in a light fixture in an Airbnb they rented in Florida.
The video shows the woman filming a light fixture in the ceiling of their Airbnb and she says, “Tell me that is not a camera.”
Her friend calls 911 and tells the dispatcher that they feel like their being watched in their Airbnb.
The video shows a police officer examining the light fixture where the women believe the camera was placed.
She posted a second video where she told viewers that they weren’t sure it was a camera in the light fixture.
She added that they decided to stay in the Airbnb because they have nowhere else to go and she talked about comments she received about the video and how they shouldn’t have called 911 for something like this.
She said, “I totally hear you. I totally believe 911 should be for like accidents and like people who are actually hurt. But we had no idea if this was a live camera. We had no idea if someone was actually watching us because we’re visiting Miami. We are girls.”
Here’s how people reacted to the videos.
Yeah, that doesn’t sound right at all.
Anyway, be safe out there, fam!