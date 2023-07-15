Jul 15, 2023

A Woman Shared a Hack About How to Find Cheaper Amazon Products

It’s hack time, friends!

And today we’re going to hear from a TikTok user named Izabel who talked about how folks can find deals for discounted products on Amazon’s coupon page.

Izabel showed viewers how to find and use the coupons from Amazon and she said, “I was today year’s old when I found out you could just look up coupons for Amazon. I used to be the type of person to follow people and wait for them to post the coupon that I wanted to use.”

Screen Shot 2023 07 08 at 8.53.33 AM A Woman Shared a Hack About How to Find Cheaper Amazon Products

Photo Credit: TikTok

Izabel added, “But, now literally everything is categorized and you just go through section by section,” she says.

She ended her video by saying, “Once you clip it and add it to your cart it automatically applies.”

You can’t beat a good deal, right?!?!

Screen Shot 2023 07 08 at 8.53.52 AM A Woman Shared a Hack About How to Find Cheaper Amazon Products

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video and see what you think.

@iixabell Amazon hack?? Not really? Idk 🫠 #fyp #amazon #amazonfinds #amazonmusthaves #amazonsavingspree #promocodes #fypシ #lifehacks ♬ Body – Instrumental – Summer Walker

And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.

This person seemed pretty psyched about this.

Screen Shot 2023 07 08 at 8.54.09 AM A Woman Shared a Hack About How to Find Cheaper Amazon Products

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker said she’s doing the Lord’s work.

Amen!

Screen Shot 2023 07 08 at 8.54.21 AM A Woman Shared a Hack About How to Find Cheaper Amazon Products

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this individual said they discovered this by accident and it’s a great way to find bargains.

Screen Shot 2023 07 08 at 8.55.37 AM A Woman Shared a Hack About How to Find Cheaper Amazon Products

Photo Credit: TikTok

Get on this, folks!

