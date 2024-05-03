Woman Stared At The Eclipse Without Appropriate Eyewear And Now Lives With A Permanent Crescent Shape In Her Vision
by Trisha Leigh
Since a large part of the United States has been treated to not one, but two partial or total solar eclipses in the past decade, most of us are aware of the necessary precautions.
There are always those among us who don’t follow the rules and end up suffering the consequences.
For a lifetime, in this specific case.
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary ophthalmologist Avnish Deobhakta spoke with the New York Times about a young woman she saw after the 2017 eclipse.
She watched it without appropriate eyewear and afterward, she saw a crescent-shaped black area in her vision at all times.
Deobhakta describes the shape as “almost like a branding.”
Her case was so surprising that, along with several other Mount Sinai doctors, wrote about it in a paper.
In it, they conclude that the young woman’s retina scar “would not heal,” and she would be dealing with it permanently.
I know the next total solar eclipse that will cross the United States is now a couple of decades off, but when it arrives, remember to grab some NASA-approved glasses (they have a solar filter) to avoid this happening to you.
Don’t use your regular sunglasses or anything else between your eyes and the sun, and don’t take them off until an app or something similar tells you it’s safe to do so.
You could also make a solar pinhole projector box, which your kids will think is totally cool.
Be smart out there, people.
Souvenirs are cool, but not the kind you can’t ever shake.
Thought that was fascinating? Here’s another story you might like: Why You’ll Never See A Great White Shark In An Aquarium
Categories: NATURE/SPACE
Tags: · eclipse, health, health care, retina scar, science, single topic, solar eclipse, solar eclipse glasses, sun, top