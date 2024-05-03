Diner Said She Won’t Tip At Places Where She Has To Walk Up To Order Food. – ‘At this point I work there.’
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s that time again!
Time to get opinions from everyday folks about something that a lot of people are sounding off about these days: TIPPING.
And today, it comes to us from a TikTok account called Subway Takes that features people being interviewed on the subway in New York City.
In this video, a woman was interviewed by the host of the TikTok page and she didn’t hold back.
She said, “If I have to go up to order I’m not tipping. Restaurants are all self-serve now.”
When she was asked if she actually meant tipping nothing, she said, “Zero. At this point I work there.”
The host agreed and said, “Tipping when you have to do the work is awful,” the host clarifies.
He asked the woman about tipping at coffee shops and her answer was also ZERO.
She added, “Especially at coffee shops you know they love to flip it back the iPad, nobody flips one back, better than me. I don’t give a ****.”
She continued, “But that’s what it should be, if you’re feeling a tip, give a tip. But a mandatory tip, now we’ve lost the essence of the tip. Now we’re doing wages. Now I work there, and I’m paying to work there. By the way, people said oh well inflation, because inflation went up.”
The woman added, “Yeah well a tip’s a percentage, so you’re getting a percentage of the inflated price. What are we double dipping? Pay your people and leave us alone already. Bring back the $2 tip.”
She has a point…
Here’s the video.
@subwaytakes
Episode 98: If I’m going up to order, I’m not tipping! feat Robby Hoffman (@robbyhoffman on IG) 🎤 @KAREEM RAHMA 🎥 @Anthony DiMieri @Willem Holzer #nyc #newyorkcity #podcast #subway #hottakes #interview #conversations #subwaytakes
Agreed. Tipping when somebody is literally just making your food is nonsense.
