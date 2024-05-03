Someone Stole His Parking Spot, So A Driver Plots And Gets Slow, Satisfying Revenge
by Chris Allen
Hey it’s the simple things in life.
Like karma showing up exactly at the right time, with the right circumstance in play.
If that’s your idea of a good time, this short story is sure to make you smile inside.
Parking lot revenge
As I was waiting for a parking space, waiting for the car to back out, another car behind me came in crazily and took that spot.
It was a corner spot.
Seems like they might have also properly timed this payback.
I went inside of Publix at the same time and got out at the same time, however other people were leaving around him.
Since he was in a corner spot, I calculated that if I left and backed out slowly making it look like congestion in the parking lot at the time.
I made it very difficult and timely for him to get out.
But then the situation, or a police officer in the right place at the right time, made it even better.
Once he was able to fully back out, he looked me straight in the eyes 🙂
An officer was entering the parking lot at the same time so he couldn’t do much.
What a hurry!
