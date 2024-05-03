May 3, 2024 at 11:55 am

Someone Stole His Parking Spot, So A Driver Plots And Gets Slow, Satisfying Revenge

by Chris Allen

Source: Reddit/Pexels

Hey it’s the simple things in life.

Like karma showing up exactly at the right time, with the right circumstance in play.

If that’s your idea of a good time, this short story is sure to make you smile inside.

Parking lot revenge

As I was waiting for a parking space, waiting for the car to back out, another car behind me came in crazily and took that spot.

It was a corner spot.

Seems like they might have also properly timed this payback.

I went inside of Publix at the same time and got out at the same time, however other people were leaving around him.

Since he was in a corner spot, I calculated that if I left and backed out slowly making it look like congestion in the parking lot at the time.

I made it very difficult and timely for him to get out.

But then the situation, or a police officer in the right place at the right time, made it even better.

Once he was able to fully back out, he looked me straight in the eyes 🙂

An officer was entering the parking lot at the same time so he couldn’t do much.

What a hurry!

Let’s see what folks had to say.

One person was confused there in the middle.

Source: Reddit/PettyRevenge

And OP jumped in to answer.

Source: Reddit/PettyRevenge

This person had a great way to respond in similar situations.

Source: Reddit/PettyRevenge

While one person just enjoyed the story.

Source: Reddit/PettyRevenge

Oops! Sorry! Hurry up and wait.

I think we’ve all been there and can relate to this rage.

Categories: STORIES

