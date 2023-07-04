A Woman Shared a Public Service Announcement About How to Claim Money That Your State Owes You
Well, this is good to know!
And I’m willing to bet that a whole lot of people out there have absolutely no idea that this is even a thing.
So we should all tip our hats to a woman who posted a video on TikTok telling viewers that it’s probably worth their while to check in with states they’ve lived in about unclaimed money.
That’s right, UNCLAIMED MONEY!
The woman said that you can check in with your state’s treasury (or any state where you’ve ever lived) to see if there is any money in your name that has gone unclaimed.
The woman said she watched a video from another TikTok user and that she learned that people have been finding thousands of dollars that they didn’t know belonged to them.
She said that this money could come from insurance money, taxes, or even from long-lost relatives that might have left money behind.
She then walked viewers through the process.
This is good to know!
Take a look at her video.
@nickellemick Let me know if you have any unclaimed money! @pearlmania500 is out here changing lives. #unclaimedmoney ♬ original sound – Nickelle
There’s nothing wrong with found money!
