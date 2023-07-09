Are They a Jerk for Standing up During a Beyoncé Concert? Here’s What People Said.
So this is what it’s come to, huh?
People aren’t allowed to even stand up during concerts anymore?
Seems a bit extreme, don’t you think?
You bet it does!
But let’s get all the info before we make up our minds, okay?
AITA for standing up during a Beyoncé concert?
“So I’m a huge Beyoncé fan and have been my whole life, especially being a Houston, Tx native. This was my first time being able to afford a ticket to her show and I’m currently living back and forth between Sweden and the states.
I’ve never been to a concert in Sweden and I was very shocked by how unlively the crowd was. No dancing or singing really from most people in my section (closest non GA to the stage) but I was out of my seat, singing and having a blast as soon as the show started and a woman and her partner behind me asked me if I could sit down so they could be able see.
I assumed since she was starting the show with ballads I was doing a bit much and apologized and sat. But once the energy picked back up I was back up on my feet dancing. There were like two other people on my row doing the same. I honestly had the time of my life and even cried a bit, ridiculous I know.
When the show was over and I turned to leave the lady said “You’re not the only one who paid for this you know? Is that how they act in your village?” And I was too stunned to say anything back.
I could understand if this were an orchestra concert or something, but her latest album is focused on house music and the ballroom scene which is VERY lively.
This happened weeks back but I can’t even enjoy my memories of the experience because I keep getting this pit in my stomach feeling like I ruined someone else’s experience.
AITA?”
Personally, I don’t think this was very fair of the venue.