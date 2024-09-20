Mechanic Shows How To Fix Car Windows That Stop Working By Yourself. – ‘You see all this gunk and stuff on the top of the window?’

This video came into my life right in the nick of time!

Because I’ve been having issues with my passenger-side window for quite some time now and I’m gonna give this a shot.

A mechanic posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what they need to do to fix their car’s automatic windows if they aren’t working.

The mechanic explained, “First of all, you see all this gunk and stuff on the top of the window? Get rid of that.”

He then continued, “Go all the way up, let go of the switch, and you’re gonna hold in the up position for a count of 10.”

Next, “Then, you’re gonna let it go down and gonna hold it all the way down” and to count to 10 again.

The mechanic then added, “If you do this, and all of a sudden, your window won’t move, don’t yell at us. Give it 30 seconds. Sometimes, there is a thermal protection in the motor.”

He ended his video by saying, “It’s worth a shot because it’s free for you to try. You’re not gonna hurt anything, and if it doesn’t work, take it into a shop.”

