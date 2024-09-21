Car Owner Said He Traded In A Dodge For A Toyota And His Car Payment Went Up By $450 Per Month

I’m gonna go on the record right this instant and say that this doesn’t sound like a very good idea…

A TikTokker named Chulo posted a video and showed viewers a most unusual financial decision they recently made…

Chulo’s video shows him walking toward a white Dodge and the text overlay reads, “Falling behind on a $550 scat pack payments.”

The video then shows a white Toyota Tacoma and the text overlay reads, “Gets a truck with $900 monthly payments.”

The caption to his video reads, “Had to before it got repoed.”

Something’s not adding up here…

Here’s the video.

And this is what TikTokkers had to say about it.

This person was shocked.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this person thinks it’ll pay off in the end.

Maybe that wasn’t the smartest financial decision he could’ve made…

