People Were Using His Driveway As A Shortcut Because Their GPS Led Them There, So He Called The Council And They Blocked The Way With Huge Rocks

Imagine living in an idyllic place, and then having a huge daily inconvenience because of Google Maps.

This happened in this story, where people were using this person’s driveway as a shortcut — even trucks!

Let’s see what they did to bring back their peace.

Use our driveway for a shortcut? No more shortcut. We have a large easement next to our house, it’s actually a lovely spot with a view over a creek and up a small valley to wooded hills. Heaps of birds and wildlife, no sea of housing like behind us.

It also leads to the cul-de-sac of a dead end road, which was fenced off until someone decided one afternoon to barrel their 4×4 right through it.

Even before this, in-car or phone navigation has taken people up the dead end street and tried to send them over the non existent road between us and the cul-de-sac, as it is significantly shorter than the normal way around. Since the fence has been rammed down, people have been using it as a shortcut, and probably because GPS tells them to go that way, the more they go that way, the more GPS picks up on the route… People were dropping off or mounting the gutter to get on and off the grass to the road, which is ok. There was such a variety of vehicles from pizza delivery to large trucks, tradesmen and lost visitors, that we couldn’t just say ‘hey, please don’t, it’s not a road…’ — it had gotten to the point that there was a dusty track.

Then they started cutting across our front lawn to use our personal driveway & we had enough… So we called council, by chance getting hold of someone we know and 3 days later there were 2 giant rocks blocking the way. Still allowing the walkers, kids and bike riders passage, but no more cars & trucks.

