Homeowner Built A Garage With Cedar Siding, But The HOA Demanded He Paint It. So He Read The Fine Print And Painted Each Board A Different Color.

Oh, I *must* paint my garage? Sure thing! “A friend of mine lived in a pretty big neighborhood with a pretty strict HOA. He was the first house at the bottom of the hill that you saw when you drive in. He asked and was allowed to add a garage on to his house and did so, siding it with cedar planks. It looked great.

His HOA disagreed and told him the bylaws state all exposed walls must be painted. He tried to appeal but was shot down unanimously. So he checked the by laws further and found that while it was stated that all exposed walls must be painted, there was absolutely no mention of any color restrictions.

By the time he was done each plank was a different primary color and there was nothing they could do about it. They were furious with him and he laughed his *** off.”

