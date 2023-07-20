‘Choose the ‘after security’ option.’ A Traveler Got Around the 3.4-Ounce Liquid Rule by Placing Their Order to the Store at the Airport
If you’re a frequent traveler, we think you should pay attention to this video because it might just help you out the next time you go to the airport.
As you probably know, in a lot of countries, you’re only allowed to bring 3.4 fl oz or 100 ml of liquid onto a plane in your carry-on bags.
But it seems like the woman who posted this video on TikTok has figured out a way around that rule.
In text overlay on her video, she wrote, “Travel hack: place a Boots order to the store in the airport and choose the ‘after security’ option to avoid that 100ml limit.”
FYI, Boots is a chain store in the U.K. and this woman’s clip went viral in a huge way with millions of views.
Sounds like a pretty good tip, don’t you think?!?!
Now check out the video.
@cassioptok Going away for a while but manage with just carry-on luggage? This is for you! #travelhack #travellinghack #travellingtip #ryanair #summer #summerholiday ♬ Makeba – Jain
And here’s how people reacted.
One person said this is the only way to do it…and they should know!
Another TikTokker said they do this every time they fly.
And one TikTokker had a good tip about something to keep in mind.
Very sneaky! Definitely using this next time I travel!