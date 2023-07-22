‘Double your pay by the end of the year with this strategy.’ A Woman Says Her “Lazy Girl Strategy” Got Her A $40K Raise Even Though She Was Horrible At Her Job
Some folks get all the breaks, huh?
They don’t work that hard, they admit that they’re lazy, and they still get promoted and get handed big bucks for their lack of effort.
And a tech worker named Avni posted a TikTok video where she said she has figured out the “laziest way to get promoted and double your salary.”
She said she used this strategy to get a big pay bump and added, “I was probably one of the literal worst employees of all time. I still got a $40,000 pay bump because I did this one thing right,” she said in the video.
And Avni said it all comes down to one thing: “I would document literally everything.”
Avni said she kept a bulleted list of all the projects she did at work so she could talk about how she contributed to the company when it was time to be evaluated.
She said, “Coming up with tangible, quantifiable metrics of why you should get a pay raise when it comes down to your promo cycle is incredibly difficult to do because oftentimes the work you do is not as simple as I saved this many dollars.”
Avni added, “I promise you, you’re literally going to double your pay by the end of the year with this strategy.”
Not bad, huh?
Here’s her video.
@yourtechgirly This is the laziest way to get promoted and double your salary, it’s what I did and got a 40K raise during my promo cycle! It’s all about quantifying your impact outside of your main roles and responsibilities, which are often a milltion tiny things that are hard to quantify. Find a really quick way to document on a page, every time you do one of these microactions so you can sum it all up during your promo and actually showcase large, quantifiable impact outside the scope of your role. #careertok #salary #paytransparency #promotion #payraise #bigtech #tech #startup #jobadvice #softwareengineer #productmanager #team #notion ♬ original sound – Avni | Gen She
And this is what people had to say about it.
One person said this isn’t lazy at all.
Another individual said she’s earned this.
And this TikTokker said that keeping a brag sheet is a great idea.
I gotta start keeping a “brag sheet.”