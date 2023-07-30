‘Dress up in all black…’ Woman Posts A Hilarious Video Showing How To Get Free Food At Any Fast Food Joint
by Trisha Leigh
Money is tight these days, and even if some people might think it’s wrong, eating is better than not eating, no matter what.
So if you need to have a few costumes at the ready in order to nab a free meal from your local Chipotle, what’s the harm?
None, says Tsionna (@wesickandtired), who nabbed over 2.3 million views after recording herself in a black t-shirt and sweatpants, back in the kitchen of a restaurant.
“Want free food at any fast food restaurant? Dress up in all black & pretend you work there. #lifehacks”
She’s basically playing at being an employee, asking about an apron and a uniform shirt before wondering aloud whether or not employees ate for free.
Tsionna even goes so far as to wash some dirty dishes in the sink.
After “working” for awhile she tells a co-worker that she’s about to go on her break, then the video cuts to her grilling up her own burger. She garnishes it, puts it in a to-go container, and waltzes out of the kitchen.
lol… check out the video…
@wesickandtired
All black is usually the dress code until you get your uniform🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 thank me later #fyp #fastfood #lifehacks
At least a few commenters thought Tsionna was making the whole thing up, and that she must actually work there.
Others thought having to wash the dishes was going too far (Tsionna says she thought it was a fair trade for the food).
Someone else admitted to still getting a 50% discount at Chipotle despite having not worked there for months – she just wore her old uniform shirt.
If you’re willing to dedicate yourself to the part, apparently there’s a free burger in it for you.
You’ll have to decide for yourself whether or not you think it’s worth it.