‘Guess what he had in his luggage?’ Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Not Packing Her Brother’s Luggage and Letting Him Get Arrested
by Justin Gardner
AITA for not packing my brother’s luggage and letting him get arrested?
“My parents and brother seem to consider me his servant since he was born. Don’t know why though. It’s not cultural. We are as home grown as can be.
He is five years younger than me and has always been spoiled. Whatever.
I got out and got my education. Thanks to my dual citizenship I was able to get a job in Vancouver, Canada in the film industry and I like to think I’m doing well. I met my boyfriend here and we will see where that goes.
My parents brought my brother up to “visit” me last week. My brother is on his gap year and my parents wanted to take him skiing up here.
They stayed with me for a couple of days on their way home. It was great to see them even though they tried to turn me into his maid again.
On their way home he tried to tell me to pack his bag for him. I politely told him to get f**ked. I wasn’t in our parents house and I didn’t have to follow their rules.
He got angry and just crammed his stuff in his bag.
Fun fact about ca**abis in Canada. Each province sets their age limit for use. Next door in Alberta you can buy alcohol and w**d at 18. In my province it’s 19.
There are also signs all over the airport that say not to travel with that over the border even if it is legal in your state.
Guess what he had in his luggage?
Guess who got in trouble for not being careful about his luggage?
My parents are mad at me because I was so irresponsible to let him pack that in his luggage. My brother thinks I’m an a**hole for not packing his luggage. And I actually feel quite badly about that idiot getting in trouble. He is a spoiled little jerk but I do love him. And if he had asked me nicely I would have helped him pack and reminded him of the law.”
