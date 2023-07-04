Here’s How You Can Still Share Passwords on Netflix
There’s been a lot of hoopla recently over the announcement that Netflix was going to put an end to password sharing.
People have been sharing their info with friends and family members for years, but it seems like the streaming service finally had enough and decided to crack down on their customers once and for all.
The bigwigs at Netflix said that if people want to share their passwords with other people outside of their household, it will now cost them an additional $8 per month, and there are some additional restrictions on how many folks you can add. Some people were so fired up about the announcement that they reportedly cancel their subscriptions.
But don’t throw in the towel yet, folks!
There are still ways to get around the new rules so you can share your password with people who you deem worthy of that honor.
One way to do it is to have your pals come over to your place and sign in to Netflix on their devices using your WiFi password and then they can simply go back to their own homes because Netflix will recognize that and this should work for a while.
Obviously, this won’t work for a huge TV, but it will work for tablets, phones, laptops, etc.
The other loophole you can use depends on how you watch Netflix. If you DON’T watch on a smart TV or on a streaming box like Roku or Apple TV, then you don’t need to set a specific household for your account.
So if you’re only streaming on your phone, tablet, laptop, or other similar devices, you’ll be able to share passwords like the rules never changed in the first place.
Now go forth and stream until you’ve had your fill!
