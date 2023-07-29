‘I didn’t see anything gratuitous about it.’ He Didn’t Tell His Wife to Tone Down Her Dancing at Their Wedding And Now She’s Upset At Him For Not Keeping Her In Check.
AITA for not telling my wife to tone down her dancing at our wedding?
“My wife (29F) and I (29M) got married last weekend. We’ve been together since first year of uni and got married on the 10 year anniversary of the day I asked her to be my girlfriend. We’ve grown up together, got through thick and thin and I know there is no one else I want to spend my life with.
For context, my wife is half Spanish and we incorporated a lot of Spanish traditions into our wedding. It also meant that, with all her family there, the reception turned into quite the party.
I was pretty tired after dancing for a while so I went to sit and talk with my family whilst my wife kept dancing with her cousins and friends. After a bit of chatting, my mum and aunt essentially told me that they weren’t too pleased with my wife’s dancing to songs like “Low” and “S**yBack,” saying that her slut drops and “wiggling her bottom like that” weren’t appropriate on her wedding day and were disrespectful to me.
To be honest, I didn’t see anything wrong with the way she was dancing – it was nothing more than I think any person would dance to songs like that in the club when they were having fun and had a couple drinks – and I told them as such.
They said I should tell her to tone it down, but she was having fun with her friends and I didn’t see anything gratuitous about it, nor was she super d**nk, so I told her it wasn’t my place. We ended up wrapping up the party soon afterwards anyway.
The morning after, we had breakfast with my family and my aunt mentioned to my wife that she was pleased that I eventually got her to “tone down the fiesta.” My wife asked what she meant by that and my mum told her about the conversation from last night (my wife has told me about this, I was talking to my dad and uncle at the time and didn’t hear).
My wife apologised but was then very quiet for the rest of the day, and when we left the hotel she was very upset with me, saying I should have told her that she had offended my family and that she was humiliated that I hadn’t told her anything about it on the night, like my aunt had assumed. I was sorry that she was humiliated but I was not sorry that I hadn’t told her to tone it down, because in my opinion she didn’t do anything wrong.
She still thinks I should have just told her because now she won’t have a good relationship with her in-laws (she doesn’t have a good one with her parents). I’m mad at my mum and aunt and want them to apologise to us, but she refuses to bring it up with them and wants to apologise again to them when they come over this weekend.
I want to stand up for her because I think they’re being incredibly rude, but she doesn’t want that, she just wants to mend bridges. She’s still upset with me because I don’t see it her way and because I’m not sorry that I didn’t tell her.
So AITA?”
One person said him and his wife are NTA but that his family is controlling and rude.
Another individual is concerned about a specific comment that was made.
And this Reddit user said this guy is NTA but he needs to nip this problem in the bud ASAP.
