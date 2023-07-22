‘I looked at him confused.’ Woman With Speech Impediment Was Accused of Being Intoxicated by a Server
Well, this is incredibly rude and inappropriate, if I do say so myself.
A woman shared a video on TikTok that went viral because share told her story about how workers at a restaurant in Illinois made fun of her speech impediment and thought that she was actually d**nk.
The text overlay in her video reads, “Yard house glenview accused me of being dr**k, due to my speech impediment and kicked me out and waved goodbye to me. Please help me find these people.”
The woman said she went to the Yard House to get food because it was one of the only places still open at that time of night.
She ordered food and a drink and the server who she placed her order with returned ten minutes later and said that she’d been overserved, meaning that she’d already had too much to drink.
She said, “I was a little nervous because I was by myself, so my speech impediment was at full force. I can’t help that. And I looked at him confused because I hadn’t had anything to drink.”
She was told she could still order food but the server gave her serious attitude and two hostesses laughed at her as she left the restaurant without ever having any food served to her.
She said, “That was beyond unprofessional and made me feel so uncomfortable being alone.”
In her caption, she wrote, “I’d like to say, I’m not at all being a Karen. I could care less about them wrongfully accusing me, but I do care about how rude and uncomfortable they made me feel…. Do better @Yard House.”
Take a look at her video.
