‘I screamed at him without giving him a chance to speak.’ She Got Mad When She Found Out What Her Fiancée Did With Her Wedding Dress. Is She Wrong?
This is wild, y’all!
I’m not gonna give anything away, so we want you to go ahead and dive into this story from Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” page and see if you think this woman acted like a jerk when she found out what her fiancée did…
Get started now!
AITA for my reaction when I learned that my fiancée returned my wedding dress and replaced it with the one his mom picked for me?
“My fiance M33, and I F28 are getting married in december. His mom is the intrusive type but she’s nice overall and we….somewhat get along.
I h**e to admit that wedding planning has been an absolute nightmare. His mom wasn’t willing to agree on most things, and my fiance said that since he’s her only son then I should respect and appreciate this “vision” she has for the wedding and how it should be.
She insisted to come along for wedding dress shopping. I took her with me and my mom and friends. I was so lucky to have found what I was looking for. but she picked a dress that she liked so much and said that “she always pictured her son’s bride in it” mom and friends thought this line was creepy.
I thought the dress was somewhat creepy and toooootally not my type. I apologized and thanked her for her “vision” but told her that I’d already decided on a dress that I had “envisioned” myself wearing at my wedding!.
She got all p**sy because of it apparently, then must’ve told my fiance because, he came home in the evening ranting about how I made his mom upset and “turned down” her help in choosing the wedding dress and excluded her from the process. I asked “what process?” duh it’s just a wedding dress…my wedding dress so I really didn’t get how she should get a say at all!.
He got upset and said that this attitude of mine isn’t working on him or his mom. He said that I should consider the dress his mom wanted me to buy especially knowing that “both dresses weren’t that much different anyway” like she said but I told him yes they were different…like so much different.
Anyways, We argued about it then we dropped it. Yesterday I came home and found out that he had returned my wedding dress and replaced it with the one his mom wanted. I called him and he was straightforward about what he did and why he did it. I lost it and started screaming at him. He asked me to calm down and really give this dress “a chance”.
I refused to even listen I screamed at him without giving him a chance to speak. He got home and we had an argument. I then went to stay with one of my friends and he kept calling and calling than texting saying that I overreacted and it’s his wedding too so it wasn’t cool how I screamed at him. He insisted I give this dress a chance. He went on and on about how his mom has a “vision” and good intentions and just wants what best for me as her future daughter in law.
Mom is livid and has been wanting to go scream at him and his mom but my dad said that this isn’t worth ruining my relationship with my inlaws. He suggested I wisen up and “go with the flow” but is it too much for me to be able to pick my own wedding dress without being guilted about it just to keep the peace?
AITA for my reaction?”
Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.
This reader said she’s NTA.
Another person said she’s NTA but she will be if she goes through with this wedding.
And one Reddit user she needs to get away from this people ASAP.
She needs to walk away from this guy.
