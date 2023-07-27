‘I would not stand for him being treated like a pet.’ He Made a Woman Leave His House For Disrespecting His Son. Is He a Jerk?
You’re outta here!
Uh oh…that doesn’t sound too good, does it?
But let’s slow down and not jump to conclusions just yet, okay?
Check out this fella’s story and decide if you think he acted like an a**hole for giving a woman the boot from his house.
Get started now!
AITA for making a woman leave my house?
“I (30m) was talking with my wife’s friend who was there for dinner.
She tried to hug my son (7), but he had a bad day and said no thanks. She kept pressuring him when and he didn’t budge, so she looked at me. I said a kid at school started a fight with him, and he was grumpy, so maybe later.
She said “Come on. You’re just gonna let him disobey like that?”
I said I raised him to build his own boundaries and say no when something violates them, and I would never make him break them for someone else. She laughed and said he’s lucky he’s not her kid, and that behavior would be fixed fast.
I had my son go to his room, then I told her to get out. I said the reason i got out of bed in the morning was to see my son grow another day older, and I would not stand for him being treated like a pet rather than a person.
She called me an a-hole and left. My wife is disappointed, because she went to yoga with her, but says she can’t scold me, because she’d probably do the same. AITA?”
Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.
This person said he’s NTA at all!
Another reader said he’s NTA and said he did the right thing.
And this Reddit user said this woman needs to be banned from the house permanently.
NEVER let this woman back into the house. Ever.