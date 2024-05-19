Worried About Boeing 737 Max Planes? This Traveller Tells You Which Airlines Don’t Use Them.
Boeing has been getting quite a bit of bad press lately and some folks are rightfully worried about flying certain models of planes.
And if you’re one of those people, you’ll want to pay attention to what this woman has to say.
Her name is Taylor and she shared a video on TikTok where she told viewers which airlines are allegedly NOT flying the Boeing 737 Max planes.
Taylor said, “Here are all the airlines not using a Boeing 737 Max in the United States. Allegiant Air, Delta, Frontier Airlines, Avelo, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit Airlines, and Sun Country Airlines.”
She added, “Hold on, it says Allegiant has 50 orders of Boeing 737 Max. Deliveries were expected to begin in 2023. And Delta Airlines has 100 orders of Boeing 737 Max deliveries to begin in 2025.”
Taylor added, “In my opinion, I would just fly Spirit. I heard that they are good for safety.”
Are you afraid to fly these days?
You wouldn’t be wrong to be at least a little worried, all things considered.
