‘I’m about to quit and become a babysitter.’ A Mom Complained About How Much She Had To Pay For Child Care, But People Checked Her Expectations
by Matthew Gilligan
Times change, folks!
And that goes for pretty much everything in life…including the fees that babysitters charge to watch your kiddos these days.
A mom’s TikTok video went viral after she complained about how much it costs to hire a babysitter these days.
She said, “Since when are babysitters charging $100 a day? One kid, 8 hours a day, for $100.”
She also said, “And don’t get me started on the whole, ‘You should pay your child care workers more,’ I pay my daycare plenty. I’m talking about a backup sitter for when I need one. Maybe a convenience thing, but where I’m from you pay $50, and that’s like on the high end.”
Hmmm…
She ended her video by saying, “Boy, let me tell you I’m about to quit and become a babysitter.”
Maybe that’s not a bad idea!
Take a look at her video.
@kmwoods_ What do yall pay for care where you are? #childcare #MomsOfTikTok #fyp ♬ original sound – Kourtnie
Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.
This person said that’s not a lot of money at all.
Another individual who works as a nanny shared how much they make.
And one viewer said that less than minimum wage is just awful.
Good help ain’t cheap! And prices always rise.
Don’t you want to pay good money to the person looking after your kids?
Come on now…
