Man Asks if He’s Wrong for Buying His Husband His Own French Fries
by Matthew Gilligan
I once had a girlfriend who got INCREDIBLY upset with me if I reached onto her plate and took a bite of her food…
I learned my lesson early on in our relationship that I should never even THINK about doing that again.
And it sounds like this couple is having an issue in that department, too.
Was this guy wrong for buying his husband his own fries after he couldn’t keep his hands to himself?
Read on and see what you think.
AITA for buying my husband fries?
“I (28M) and my husband (28M) went to a local burger place this weekend for lunch after running errands. He didn’t want any fries, just a cheeseburger and a milkshake.
I got a combo meal with fries and a soda. I ask him if he’s sure and he says yes. We order, I pay, we sit down. Once we’re called up for our food and I come back with it, he almost instantly grabs one of my fries. I told him to knock it off and he kept taking fries and telling me he was only taking a few.
I get fed up, went up and paid for a small fry for him and sat back down. This was all done pretty abruptly and in silence. He muttered “Jesus” and asked me why I couldn’t have just shared.
I told him because I wanted the amount of fries in a large fry and he insisted it was fine because he was only taking a couple, but I knew from past experience (about 50% of the time) he’d clear half my plate.
I didn’t talk to him the entire car ride home and now he’s even angrier at me for giving him the cold shoulder. AITA for not sharing my fries?”
Now check out what people had to say about this on Reddit.
This person said he’s NTA and they’ve had to deal with something like this before.
Another individual said the man’s husband is NTA but he needs a wakeup call.
And one Reddit user said he’s NTA and shared how this problem was solved in their house.
Folks… just get your own food. It’s not hard.
Of course you can share, but there’s plenty of food to go around, so just do yourself a favor and avoid the argument.