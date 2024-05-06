May 6, 2024 at 10:25 am

Mom Reveals The Inappropriate Healthcare Questionnaire Her 13-Year-Old Daughter Got At School – ‘Why are you asking this?’

What the hell is going on in schools these days?

Everywhere I turn, I see and hear odd stories about kids and parents having to deal with things that would’ve seemed totally foreign not too long ago…but here we are, friends…

A mom named Lauren posted a video on TikTok and talked about how she was shocked when she saw the health questionnaire that her 13-year-old daughter was asked to fill out with her mom for her school.

Lauren said the questions included asking if Lauren had given birth by normal delivery or a C-section, and other incredibly personal questions.

In her video, she asked, “Why are you asking this? She’s 13. She’s almost 14.”

Lauren added, “Why do you need to know about my teenagers, infancy, and toddlerhood? It just makes no sense to me.”

Check out what she had to say.

Lauren posted a follow-up video and went into more detail about her story.

Check out what she had to say.

And here’s how viewers reacted on TikTok.

One viewer thinks this reminds them of a certain TV show…

This TikTokker made a good point.

And this person shared how they would’ve handled this…

That’s pretty wild!

