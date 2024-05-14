May 14, 2024 at 2:25 pm

She Found Out Her Neighborhood HOA Was Fake And Uncovered A Scam That Was Going On For 25 Years

Well, that’s a new one…

A woman named Alison posted a video on TikTok and took viewers on a strange and mysterious journey…revealing an HOA that actually never existed.

Alison said she received a letter in the mail from a woman who said that she was retiring after 25 years as HOA president. A replacement would be required.

But there was one minor problem…

Alison said she called her husband and told him about the letter and he said, “We don’t have an HOA.”

Alison asked her neighbors about what was going on.

One person told her that the woman who claimed to be the HOA president had been collecting money from residents for 25 years but never did a whole lot with the money.

A lawyer got involved and they confirmed that there had not been a legal HOA in the neighborhood since 2009.

Hmmm…that’s strange, don’t you think…?

Take a look at her video.

Here’s what folks had to say.

This person talked about their “unofficial” HOA.

This viewer has been through it before.

And one TikTok user shared a funny anecdote.

That was pretty hilarious!

What a strange story!

