Man Wants to Know if He’s a Jerk for Answering a Rude Question With Another Rude Question

AITA for answering a rude question with a rude question?
“I’m a happily married g*y man and, yesterday I and my husband were at a friend’s house celebrating their birthday.
At the end of the party a small group of people were sitting around the fire talking s**t when a woman, who I don’t know (friend of friend type of thing), asked me and my husband straight to our faces “so do you like being f**ked up the a** or is it your husband?”
And before you all ask no she wasn’t drunk she was the designated driver I replied “do you like to f**k on all fours or on your back?” She got mad and stormed off calling me a prick. At the time everyone there laughed (most were drunk) but the woman was my friend girlfriends relative of something and, now he and his girlfriend are getting some backlash.
He’s mad at me now because even though what she said was offensive I didn’t need to stoop to her level. I’m starting to feel bad about, the last thing I wanted was to cause trouble for my friend
So AITA?”
