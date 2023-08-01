One Pet Owner Shows A Way To Cool Down Your Dog In The Heat, But Others Strongly Disagree
by Trisha Leigh
It’s hot out there, y’all. Like, really hot.
We want to make sure that humans and pets are safe as the heat continues to rise, but what’s the best way to keep your dog cool if they start to overheat?
This pet owner says they have the answer, but does he?
TikToker @haroldprater68 was worried about his dog in the ninety-degree heat and decided to try something he’d seen online.
“I saw a TikTok saying that you should put a frozen paper towel on your dog to cool them off.”
There’s the paper towel frozen in the freezer.
She drapes a frozen paper towel over her dog, who does seem to enjoy the process.
@haroldprater68 says, “I think she likes it.”
Here’s the video…
@haroldprater68
it’s 90 degrees today😳 #dog #dog #dogs #maltese #beattheheat #fyp
The people in the comments, though, warn against heeding this advice.
Purina seems to agree, per their website.
“The advice of soaking a towel with cool, but not freezing water and placing it over your dog is quite popular. We suggest avoiding this unless advised otherwise by a vet.”
Most popular blogs, including Battersea, advise giving your dog something cool to lay on instead. Also, they recommend fans and small amounts of cool water.
“Pour cool water over the dog’s feet, ears, and head. Never use ice or very cold water as this can cause shock. Gradually start to move cool water over their body but not too much that they start shivering.”
You know your dog best, so if you’re worried, please consult a professional.
And stay cool out there!